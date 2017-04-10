Meyer Sound Adds LINA Compact Line Array

The What: Meyer Sound's LEO Family of linear sound reinforcement systems has been expanded with the addition of the new LINA, a very compact linear line array loudspeaker and companion 750-LFC very compact low-frequency control element. The smallest and lightest in the series, LINA and 750-LFC bring the inherent linearity, low distortion, and high power-to-size ratio of LEO Family technology to a wider range of applications and venues.



Meyer's LINA loudspeaker

The What Else: The self-powered LINA loudspeaker measures 20.27 inches (515mm) wide and weighs in at 43 pounds (19.5kg), making it well suited for applications where discreet appearance, portability, and hanging weight restrictions are critical considerations. Also, because LINA shares the same structural footprint as Meyer Sound's current MINA line array loudspeakers, owners of MINA systems can add LINA to their existing inventory using the same rigging and mounting hardware. Mixed systems of MINA and LINA are compatible using the delay integration in Compass control software.

On the inside, LINA has been outfitted with new drivers and an updated amplifier and signal-processing package to conform with the LEO Family design philosophy. Compared to MINA, the newly designed Class D amplifier affords greater efficiency, and an upgraded power supply enables higher peak output. The 3-inch HF compression driver incorporates a new magnet structure first used in the LEOPARD line array loudspeaker (LINA's next-larger sibling) for reduced distortion. Low-frequency distortion from the dual 6.5-inch woofers is further reduced compared to MINA, aided by new internal venting and baffling to optimize performance. Onboard signal processing has been upgraded for more power, and it now includes optimized Native Mode—as first introduced in LEOPARD—that yields improved system performance with minimal external processing.

"Following the industry-wide acceptance of LEOPARD, we were asked if we could deliver the same sonic transparency and headroom in a smaller system," said Pablo Espinosa, Meyer Sound's vice president of R&D and chief loudspeaker designer. "Although LINA takes advantage of the existing MINA footprint, the improvements in high-frequency headroom and lower distortion are clearly audible. LINA definitely shows its LEO Family lineage."

In most applications, LINA compact line array loudspeakers will be integrated with the companion 750-LFC low-frequency control element for extending deep bass performance across its operating frequency range of 36Hz to 125Hz. The 750-LFC houses a 15-inch, dual voice coil long excursion driver along with a two-channel, open-loop Class D amplifier and signal processing to provide separate, precisely synchronized power to each voice coil. Like its larger siblings, the 900-LFC and 1100-LFC, the 750-LFC reproduces low frequencies at high continuous levels with clarity, extremely low distortion, and optimized phase response. An integral pole-mount receptacle pairs with LINA or ULTRASeries loudspeakers, while an optional rigging frame allows flying in LINA arrays without a transition grid.

The Bottom Line: The high power-to-size ratio and sleek profile of the LINA compact linear line array systems make them well suited for small theaters, theme parks, houses of worship, and portable AV systems. Configured as single cabinets or short stacks, LINA loudspeakers work well as front fills and under-balcony fills.