PLS Revises Relamping Message

Bohemia, NY--Projector Lamp Services (PLS) announced that it is revising their relamping message while expanding upon the company’s mission.

While relamping is a common term used within the RelampIt! facility, PLS wanted to be certain their terminology and their capabilities were clearly understood throughout the AV industry and across markets, the company says.

The new message, which was initiated at the beginning of 2011, will be seen at the PLS booth at InfoComm 2011.

Making sure current and potential customers are fully aware of all the benefits associated with relamping and recycling, PLS decided to elaborate on their message with new advertising campaigns, marketing materials and sales and customer service language.