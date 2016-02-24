Maverick Technical Institute Licensed by NH Dept. of Education

Maverick Technical Institute has received the required licensing from the state of New Hampshire’s department of education to open and begin instruction starting September 6th, 2016. Currently under construction, Maverick’s 6000 square foot facility will initially have a capacity for 32 students.

The mission of Maverick Technical Institute is to prepare students academically, technically, and professionally to meet challenges and opportunities as electrical systems technicians (EST)—the career path for audio/video systems integrators.

“We feel strongly that the programs we have created for students will transform their futures and create opportunities for them in a range of related fields,” said executive director Joe Boston. “Today, qualified A/V integrators have opportunity in residential and commercial markets as the demand for connected environments grows exponentially.”

MTI will prepare students for entry-level employment as EST’s with potential for upward mobility in such targeted positions as residential electronics installation technician, home theater installer, live sound reinforcement technician, audio-visual technician, low-voltage field service technician, low-voltage installer, and electronic systems design assistant. Sessions at MTI are roughly 1100 hours of classroom and lab work presented by two instructors with the term extending from September through May. “The ultimate goal is to enable MTI students to meet national standards and accreditation requirements so they can obtain relevant licensure, certifications and ultimately the employment opportunity they desire,” said Boston.

“The concept for MTI was rooted in my inability to locate enough truly qualified integrators to support Maverick Integration, which I founded in 2003,” said Dennis Jaques, MTI CEO.

Maverick Integration is a residential and commercial systems integration company also based in Nashua, NH. Maverick maintains clients throughout New England, the eastern seaboard and the Caribbean. “We can help to overcome this shortfall of technicians—the objective of MTI is to teach best practices and push energized, qualified technicians into a burgeoning workplace with ample demand,” said Jaques.