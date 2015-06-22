Matrox's New Monarch HDX

The What: The Matrox Monarch HDX is a dual-channel broadcast H.264 encoder.

The What Else: From any SDI or HDMI input source such as a camera or switcher, Matrox Monarch HDX generates two H.264-encoded video streams at bitrates from 200 Kbps to 30 Mbps. Powerful scaling, de-interlacing, and noise reduction engines ensure only pristine images are sent to the encoders. For streaming purposes, the encoders use either RTMP or RTSP protocol to deliver live streams to local media servers or cloud-based CDNs. In recording applications, the encoders write MP4 or MOV files to local USB drives, SD cards, or network-mapped drives for post-event editing or archiving. An additional, dedicated H.264 encoder provides remote preview of the input.

The Bottom Line: Designed for complete workflow flexibility, Monarch HDX features 3G-SDI and HDMI inputs with frame synchronization to compensate for unstable sources. Two independent H.264 encoders provide redundancy or can be set to stream and/or record using individual settings.

