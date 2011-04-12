StrandVision’s Digital Signage Platform for Music Biz

StrandVision LLC, a provider of hosted digital signage services for business marketing and employee communications, announced that a new background music feature available for its subscribers is also a showcase for emerging recording artists and groups.

The background music capability offers StrandVision Digital Signage subscribers more than 650 background music streams from 40+ categories. The copyright-cleared music is available 24/7 to accompany promotional messages or employee communications that are displayed by StrandVision subscribers.

Aspiring artists can arrange to have their music added to the mix at StrandVision’s servers. The selections are offered on the music menu and StrandVision subscribers can add the artist’s music to their custom music streams. A promotional image and contact information for the artist is automatically added to the local digital signage display as the selection is being played.

“This is a great project for us,” commented Mike Strand, StrandVision founder and CEO. “It marries my interest in media with our ability to give emerging artists a new outlet to promote their music at no charge. We’re looking forward to featuring as many artists as we can to our worldwide customer base.”

In addition to the standard music categories that do not interject advertising, individual artist compositions can also be added to music selections by the subscriber. In return for royalty-free usage of the music pieces that are securely transmitted to screens which are often seen by thousands of people each day, the artist is also featured on the screen. While a piece is playing, the digital signage will occasionally display the artist’s cover artwork and contact information to let the listener know how to learn more about them. For artists without their own distribution, StrandVision can fulfill customer orders directly for a 20% transaction fee.

StrandVision digital signage is displayed in venues including hotels, banks, retailers, healthcare clinics and other businesses. The music helps provide a relaxing environment for staff and visitors with entertaining music played in the background of their digital signage content.

For More Information: www.strandvision.com