FOR-A at GV Expo

- FOR-A, manufacturer of video and audio systems for the broadcast and video production industry, will showcase its new LTO-5 Video Archiving Recorder, the LTR-100HS, and other new products at the upcoming Government Video Expo 2010, which runs Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. (Booth 116). Introduced earlier this year, the new recorder supports LTO-5 technology, the latest standard in long-term, high-capacity tape storage, for efficient archiving with reduced space requirements.
- “The LTR-100HS plays a major part in our MediaConcierge system workflow of content management. It will help any agency with video content move into a file-based storage system architecture,” said Mr. Hiro Tanoue, president, FOR-A Corporation of America. “By recording video on tape as files, government facilities can use the new LTR-100HS to build compact, cost effective, and reliable archives.”
- Equipped with a high quality MPEG-2 codec, the LTR-100HS features an MXF wrapper/un-wrapper, so MXF files (OP-1a, SMPTE RDD-9) recorded to LTO-5 tape can be used directly by many NLE systems. Within its compact chassis and half rack design, the LTR-100HS includes an LTO-5 drive, 2 TB hard drive, HD/SD-SDI I/O, LCD monitor, and front panel playback controls with a convenient jog/shuttle wheel. LTO-5 tape cartridges (1.5TB) can store approximately 50 hours of programming recorded at HD MPEG-2 Long GOP 50 Mbps (CBR/4:2:2/422P@ML).
- Also featured at GV Expo 2010 is the new 1.5 M/E HVS-350HS HD/SD video switcher, the “big brother” to the popular HVS-300HS. With a larger control panel and 3 RU main unit, the HVS-350HS works well for facilities that have limited space but produce challenging programs, such as sports and other live events. It provides eight inputs and outputs standard, which can be expanded to 24 inputs and 12 outputs. Both switchers include a frame synchronizing on every input, which allows various asynchronous HD, SD, analog, and PC signals to be used during the same production. Other features include a built-in 16-split multiviewer, 2D and 3D DVE transitions, and more than 100 wipe patterns.
- http://www.for-a.com/etutorial/hvs350hs_tutorial.html
