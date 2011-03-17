Allen & Heath to Provide Online Seminars

- To coincide with the release of Allen & Heath's M-Dante option module for the iLive digital mixing system, Audinate and Allen & Heath are staging interactive online seminars to provide information and technical understanding about the card and the Dante protocol in general.
- The sessions are designed to help those working with Allen & Heath iLive digital mixing systems fitted with the M-Dante card to get the most from their system, and are aimed at end users, audio consultants, rental houses and installation companies. There will be three webinars on March 30 — one for Europe, one for the Americas and the other for Asia-Pacific — to cover all time zones.
- These sessions will start by giving an overview of the iLive series, followed by a detailed discussion on installing, configuring and networking multiple M-Dante modules. Also covered will be how Dante Virtual Soundcard — included with each M-Dante card purchase — can help with multi-track audio recording, and the correct way of connecting each card in its MixRack host to Dante-enabled devices from other manufacturers. Experts from both Allen & Heath and Audinate will also be online to answer questions.
- For further information and to register, please click here.