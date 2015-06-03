The What: The Matrox Mura IPX Series is a new line of 4K capture and IP encode/decode boards.

The What Else: Designed to work with Mura MPX video wall capture and display boards and Matrox C-Series multi-display graphics cards, Mura IPX packs 4K capture plus high-density encode and decode functionality onto a single PCIe card to simplify integration and reduce installation costs. The MURA-IPX-I4DF 4K capture and IP decode board provides four HDMI 1.4a inputs for direct high-resolution 4Kp30 or 2560x1600p60 capture, plus H.264 decoding of 4Kp60 and up to three 4Kp30, sixteen 1080p30 or eight 1080p60 streams. The MURA-IPX-I4EF 4K capture and IP encode/decode board adds H.264 level 5.2 encoding to stream and record video wall content—including video wall sources, displays, or regions of interest—anywhere on the network.