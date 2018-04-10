Matrox Implements NDI IP Standard

Matrox Video announced at the NAB show in Las Vegas, support for the widely-adopted NewTek (NDI) IP standard with the complete range of Matrox SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 network cards and DSX Core software products. Leveraging NDI, OEMs can now easily incorporate Matrox products with any NDI-capable device, significantly increasing the number of IP sources required in broadcast and live production environments. Matrox will showcase the integration at NAB Show 2018, at booth SL4524.

NDI allows video and audio sources to be shared bi-directionally across a standard 1 GigE network, eliminating the need for costly infrastructure upgrades, while turning every source into a destination instantly available anywhere on the network. DSX SDK support now permits Matrox board-level products to become automatically discoverable on an NDI ecosystem and facilitates the transmission of many high-quality, low-latency, frame-accurate video and audio streams to all other NDI devices.

“The adoption of NDI demonstrates our unwavering commitment to both the broadcast industry and to our customers,” said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing, Matrox Video. “OEMs now have a simple, easy way to integrate NDI to fulfill any video capture, source, and delivery requirement in NDI-centric infrastructures.”

“The Matrox multi-channel video I/O cards are a natural fit in the NDI ecosystem,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and CTO, NewTek. “The industry-renowned video cards exponentially increase the video sources available for live production, creating new deployment opportunities for customers looking for a smooth path to IP.”

Matrox NDI support will be available in Q2 2018.

For more information on NDI, visit ndi.newtek.com #NDIcentral