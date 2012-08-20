Youth Group Experiences Yamaha and NEXO Audio System

The tri-annual gathering of the Evangelical Lutheran Youth of America (ELCA) took place in late July at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, and the 35,000 plus teenage attendees once again were treated to praise activities, theatrical and musical performances, and the ultimate Yamaha and NEXO audio system thanks to the production services of Gand Concert Sound (GCS) of Glenview, IL.

Christian acts including Rhema Soul, Lost and Found, Jimmy Buffet guitarist Peter Mayer, and GRAMMY winners Switchfoot performed.

For its fourth time supporting the youth event, Gand provided a flown system comprising 60 NEXO GEO T speakers, 18 GEO S12, eight RS18 Ray Subs and 30 ground-stacked CD18 subs. Fifteen NEXO 4x4 amps were utilized to power dozens of NEXO PS15 and PS10s used for stage monitors and front fills, and PS8s used for under balcony delay speakers, as well as S12s and RS18’s.

“This was the first time the event was mixed totally digital from front of house to a pair of Yamaha M7CLs used for monitors on the A and B stages,” said Gary Gand, president, Gand Concert Sound. “A Yamaha LS9-16 was used for audio to video feeds to the Internet and an LS9-32 was put in place for the audience aux island stage. The use of all digital consoles allowed national acts such as Switchfoot, who flew from Seattle to New Orleans to make the show, call up their previous shows with GCS and get right down to business.”

Additionally, GCS used the new Rupert Neve Designs Portico 5045 processor developed specifically for Yamaha on specialty mics for added clarity. “We were able to achieve a great sound in one of the USA’s largest venues,” said front of house engineer Adam Rosenthal.

Gand bought their first large NEXO GEO T system in 2003 for an ELCA event held at the Georgia Dome. Since that time, they have continued to expand their inventory as NEXO has brought out more new products while they continue to add to their GEO T stock. “NEXO is constantly updating their software to improve the performance of the gear,” Gand said. “Now we have the integrated 4X4 amp that will work with every NEXO speaker in any combination enabling us to configure amps onsite for arrays, monitors, subs, in any combination and for any model.”

In addition to the July ELCA mega event, GCS also supplied audio production for the Pitchfork Fest in Chicago and dozens of other events around the Midwest.