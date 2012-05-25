Clark HFC Series Hybrid Fiber Camera Cables

Clark Wire & Cable is introducing an improved and expanded line of its HFC Series of SMPTE 311M hybrid fiber camera cables.
- Designed as a turn-key solution for broadcast camera systems, Clark’s HFC Series now includes three distinct products for portable, permanent installation and direct burial applications - all with high-strength core constructions.
- Clark’s original HFCTP studio and field SMPTE 311M camera cable has been improved for both greater durability and flexibility. Now featuring tactical-grade tight buffers, the new HFCTP fiber elements have three times the tensile strength for added ruggedness. For improved flexibility, the outer jacket of the HFCTP utilizes a new TPE jacket compound that is abrasion resistant and flexible, even in low temperature environments.
- New to Clark’s SMPTE product line are the HFCPV and HFCDB cables. These versions are specifically designed for permanent installation applications requiring a riser rated or a direct burial construction. The HFCPV features a PVC outer jacket and a UL riser rated CMR listing for permanent installation in most in-wall and conduit locations. For direct burial applications in underground or partially exposed environments, Clark’s new HFCDB features a puncture resistant polyethylene jacket and water blocking tape barrier that absorbs moisture if the jacket is penetrated.
- All Clark HFC Series hybrid fiber cables feature precision specifications that meet or exceed SMPTE 311M-2009 requirements for optical and electrical loss, mechanical strength, and environmental performance. For ease of installation all Clark HFC Series cables feature a unique directional arrow printed on the cable jacket that identifies the gender end of the cable. This feature simplifies termination by labeling the correct end for connector termination and offers the user a quick visual identification when running portable cable assemblies.