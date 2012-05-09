Registration Open for AES Hearing Disorder Conference

Chicago, IL--The Audio Engineering Society (AES) has confirmed that registration is now open for its 47th International Conference on Music-Induced Hearing Disorders, which will take place at Columbia College in downtown Chicago, June 20-22.
- The conference presents expert knowledge from audio engineers, academic researchers, medical experts and cutting-edge manufacturers, with a total of 18 papers being presented over two days.
- “The conference is a great opportunity for people to learn a wide array of perspectives on hearing health in the music industry,” said Michael Santucci, conference chair and president of Sensaphonics Hearing Conservsation, one of the conference sponsors. “We have several presenters coming in from Europe, along with experts from several U.S. universities and manufacturers. This is a great opportunity for AES members to gain critical knowledge on the issue of hearing health in the music industry, and to network with the leading experts in the field.”
- The papers being presented span a wide range of topics relevant to the music industry, including measurement techniques for in-ear monitors and portable music device, new research in measurement and diagnosis of hearing problems, and new hearing health products. In addition to the papers being presented, the conference will also have trade show booths from its platinum sponsors.
- Full program details and secure online registration are now available at www.aes.org/conferences/47. Costs for the AES 47th International Conference on Music Induced Hearing Disorders are $600 for AES members, $700 for non-members, and $300 for students, and includes conference attendance, premium on-site catering (two light breakfasts, two lunches, one full dinner) and related social events. Hotel room blocks at attractive rates have been reserved for conference attendees at two nearby downtown Chicago hotels. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot early to ensure availability.