Martin Audio Welcomes Back Robin Dibble and Bradley Watson

Martin Audio has hired Robin Dibble as product support engineer and Bradley Watson to the role of EMEA sales manager.

Following the appointment of Dom Harter as managing director, Martin Audio has gone through a transformative period of improved organization, process, and control while at the same time launching CDD-LIVE!, and now, BlacklineX.

To support this revitalized sales growth, the company established the roles of product support engineer and EMEA sales manager.

Robin Dibble (left) and Bradley Watson

“We are really building a future at Martin Audio, and with CDD-LIVE! shipping and BlacklineX just launched, it is the right time to boost the team,” Harter said. “Martin Audio’s core customers know Robin well; I couldn’t think of anyone better to further our credentials in the installation space given his knowledge, reputation, and his understanding of Martin Audio products.

“As for Bradley, I’ve known him for many years, he knows Martin Audio well, and most importantly, has worked throughout the installed sales channel, which adds skills and market understanding. I knew that he was the right candidate to take forward our position in EMEA.”

“Having left Martin Audio earlier this year, I missed working with this great team of talented people, providing innovative solutions to our customers using our unique product range,” Dibble said. “When I was asked if I would be interested in returning to the fold, I jumped at the chance. It’s great to be back; I am looking forward to re-establishing contact with all of the Martin Audio family and getting my teeth into some really interesting projects worldwide.”