Martin Audio to Hold MLA Demo Sessions in Nashville

Martin Audio will offer two presentation and demonstration sessions of its MLA series in Nashville on November 19.

These special two-hour sessions will take place at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and be held at Soundcheck, Rehearsal Room B, located at 750 Cowan Street in Nashville.



The sessions will include a detailed presentation on the technology, software, and application of the MLA Series and include significant listening time with MLA Compact. The sessions are open to the live sound community and are particularly suited to FOH engineers, production and touring managers, and even artist management.



“These demonstrations will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn more about our award-winning MLA Series, experience the versatility and power of the system in person and find out why its sets the benchmark for live sound,” said Lee Stein, VP of sales, North America, at Martin Audio.



Martin Audio is accepting registrations online now.