Martin Audio Introduces DD12 Two-Way Speaker

DD12 is Martin Audio's latest two-way loudspeaker system. The multi-purpose DD12 was introduced at InfoComm last month. It combines onboard networking, DSP, and Class D amplification with state-of-the-art transducers and Differential Dispersion horn technology and boasts best-in-class performance in terms of fidelity, output capability, and consistent coverage across the audience.
Martin Audio DD12 Two-Way Speaker
- According to the company, Differential Dispersion technology delivers more consistent audience coverage than systems with X° x Y° horns, providing more throw to the rear to distribute sound evenly front-to-back, with close-up horizontal coverage for the front rows.
- Versatility is a key attribute of the DD12. The system is designed to meet a multitude of premium stand-alone and distributed sound reinforcement requirements, from touring, theater, and portable live sound applications to concert hall and HoW installations, AV events, and stage monitor use. Ideal as the main PA in small-to-medium size rooms, it can also be used as an infill loudspeaker in large-scale systems.
- Whether configured as part of a stand-alone DD12 system or part of a larger MLA/MLA Compact system, individual DD12’s can be controlled and monitored from a laptop or wireless tablet PC via intuitive VU-NET proprietary software. PC connection can be made directly via USB or via Martin Audio’s proprietary U-NET network and Merlin loudspeaker and network management system.
- An important feature of the DD12 is its internal memory, which allows factory ‘plug-and-play’ or user-generated DSP preset ‘snapshots’ to be recalled by means of a preset selector button on the rear panel, instead of using computer control.
- In addition, comprehensive accessories support a wide variety of mounting options, including surface, ceiling and pole mount. The DD12’s universal bracket facilitates a wide range of down-tilt and up-tilt angles in both portrait and landscape orientation, and can be mounted directly onto the pole of a speaker stand or attached to a scaffold clamp.
- Jason Baird, R&D director for Martin Audio, said, “This market sector has been underserved from a technology and innovation point of view for far too long. DD12 will signal a true shift in fidelity, output capability and coverage and bring our Differential Dispersion horn technology to, quite literally, a wider audience."