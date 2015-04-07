Martin Audio Hires Lee Stein to VP of North America

Martin Audio has appointed Lee Stein as vice president of North America. With more than 18 years of industry management, sales, and marketing experience, including roles with Avid Technology and Sennheiser, Stein brings a depth of knowledge and expertise to drive forward Martin Audio in the United States, particularly in the field of live sound.



Lee Stein

Martin Audio has enjoyed increased North American success in recent years with the rise of MLA. While rental partners have toured successfully with leading artists such as Steely Dan and The Killers, and solved acoustic challenges at many festivals and corporate events, MLA Compact and MLA Mini have also made great strides within installed sound, especially in the House of Worship market.

On Stein’s appointment, managing firector, Luke Ireland said, “The U.S. market for Martin Audio has grown considerably in the last five years thanks to the support and dedication of Rob Hofkamp and his team, and Rob has obviously been instrumental in developing the brand in the U.S. for the last two decades. Bringing in another heavyweight in Lee with his complementary industry knowledge and organizational skill can further enhance our strength in the U.S. and build upon these foundations to serve and grow our customer base in the next five years.”

Rob Hofkamp, director of U.S. operations added, “Our growth in both the touring and installation markets has been fantastic, and the entire team in North America is looking forward to working with Lee to push this growth to the highest levels.”