C-nario for Four Airports

- C-nario has announced that the company’s digital signage software platform, C-nario Messenger, has been implemented at the domestic flight terminals of Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport and Dalaman Airport, both in Turkey.
- These new video walls join two others in Istanbul Ataturk Airport at its international flight terminal, and one at Bodrum Airport at its domestic flight terminal. Installed and operated by the Turkish digital platform provider Digiboard, the six video walls at the four airports feature 138” screens, and are seen annually by 60 million passengers. In addition to the video walls, C-nario Messenger drives more than 100 stand alone screens in these airports.
- The video walls display various ads from leading organizations, including banks, government ministries, famous fashion brands and others. C-nario Messenger enables advertisers to upload and approve ads, via the web, which are displayed in the highest pixel resolution.
- “It made perfect sense to use C-nario’s software in Izmir Adnan Menderes and Dalaman given its previous success with video wall networks in Turkish airports,” said Lazar Demisulam, Digiboard CEO. “Advertisers at Istanbul Ataturk and Bodrum were very satisfied with C-nario Messenger’s performance, and how it met all of their requirements for outstanding, high-definition performance.”
- C-nario Messenger is a complete digital signage display, distribution and management software platform that provides better-than-broadcast quality playback in any shape, size and resolution. C-nario Messenger is characterized by its superb multi-display playback engine, as well as its advanced management, monitoring and control tools. In addition, the system is based on open architecture, which makes it easy to customize and adapt to different needs. The system’s innovative content creation tools easily help to create displays and cut costs.
- For more information about C-nario visit www.c-nario.com
- About Digiboard
- Digiboard, a subsidiary of Saben Co. Inc., provides 24/7 continuous digital advertising & communication platforms throughout Turkey. Digiboard is actively engaged in its core business in the digital signage marketplace, employing an innovative and differentiating solution. Converting its clients' marketing activities to a digital platform, today Digiboard has become a new media power and a dynamic solution partner providing direct marketing & communication solutions. For more information about Digiboard, visit www.digiboard.com.tr
Topics