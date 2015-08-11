Mackie Appoints New Director of Channel Marketing

LOUD Technologies has appointed Matt Redmon to the position of director of channel marketing for MG Brands.

The newly created position furthers LOUD's commitment to its portfolio of dealers and distributors, with Redmon responsible for designing and implementing strategic integrated channel marketing plans and programs for the Mackie and Ampeg brands, and overseeing engagement programs targeting independent sales force partners, dealers, distributors, and artists.



Redmon comes to the position after more than 15 years as Mackie senior product manager, bringing a wealth of experience leading cross-functional business teams, and more than 25 years of experience on all sides of the microphone as a bassist, guitarist, singer/songwriter, and recording and live sound engineer.



"I'm excited to elevate LOUD's degree of channel interaction and relationship building, and look forward to forming more synergistic business relationships with our key partners," said Redmon. "Mackie and Ampeg make some of the industry's most widely used and best known products, and I'm fortunate to continue my role as ambassador for the game-changing innovation that these brands bring to the table, as well as their rich heritage as longstanding mixer, loudspeaker, and bass amplification leaders."



LOUD's renewed commitment to channel marketing illustrates a reinvestment in relationship building and cooperative market-making, and comes at a time when LOUD is helping people to reimagine the way music is made and performed through a host of new technology platforms and products, many of which Redmon was integral in conceptualizing and bringing to market.



"Matt's wealth of product, technology, and industry knowledge, as well as his years in product development at LOUD, have already made him a key contributor to LOUD's success," said Don Young, VP of marketing for MG Brands. "His appointment to the director of channel marketing role is a sign of our commitment to being a thought leader across all of the different market segments in which we compete.



"Our new innovations and the increasing demand from our partners led us to look for an addition to our team who will fit in with our culture of innovation, and our goal of market dominance, and it's very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Matt's experience and abilities to fulfill this role. I'm confident that Matt will play a key role in providing and implementing high quality programs, partnerships and engagements with our network of top quality dealers and distributors."