Lutron Light Control System Installed in NASA Kennedy Space Center

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL, installed a light control system from Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. The Propellants North Administrative and Maintenance Facility is using innovative light control strategies to dramatically reduce energy consumption and maximize the use of available daylight.

“We are thrilled to help NASA achieve net zero energy use in their greenest facilty to-date with simple light control strategies that can save up to 60 percent of lighting energy and increase employee comfort and productivity,” said Andy Wakefield, Government Business Development Director at Lutron.

The light controls at the Propellants North Administrative and Maintenance Facility include wireless wall-mounted controls, digitally addressable electronic ballasts, occupancy sensors and daylight sensors to dramatically reduce energy use. “Many of the office walls are solid glass, so installing wireless wall-mounted controls was the perfect solution to allow the buildings to maximize use of available daylight at all times,” said Wakefield.

The recently rebuilt building will be NASA's first carbon neutral facility, which means it will produce enough energy on site from renewable sources to offset what it requires to operate. The facility will also reach for the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Environmental and Energy Design (LEED) Platinum status, which is the highest LEED rating.

For more information about NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, please visit http://www.nasa.gov/kennedy.