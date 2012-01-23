Pivitec Reveals Four New Products

Bethlehem, PA--Pivitec will be showing and demonstrating a number of new products in their booth E20 at the 2012 NAMM Show, held in Anaheim, CA.
- The Pivitec e32 Personal Mixer is a 32-channel Ethernet AVB “Listener” Endpoint used to build a stereo mix from up to 32 channels of network audio sources. The e32 features a High Output Headphone Amp loud enough to work in loud stage environments as well as stereo line outputs for driving other devices such as wireless IEM’s, power amps or powered speakers. The built in DSP provides 3 bands of EQ on each audio channel as well as a stereo 3 Band EQ and Limiter on the Master Outputs.
- The Pivitec e16i input module is a 16-channel Ethernet AVB “Talker” Endpoint used to convert signals from analog sources such as mixing consoles, mic preamps, instruments, or any other line level source. The16 balanced line-level input channels are converted to 24 bit 48K digital audio and sent to the audio network as a 16 channel Ethernet AVB stream and is selectable between +4 / -10 Signal Level and features 26dBu of input headroom.
- The Pivitec e10SW-P is a 10-Port L2+ Managed GbE Switch that supports PoE on 8 ports. In addition to the 8 PoE Ports the e10SW-P provides two Gigabit UTP / SFP Combo ports. The e10SW-P can power up to 8 e32 mixers simultaneously while providing two additional ports for connection of the e16i or other network devices such as Wireless Access Points for wireless control of the e32 mixers.
- V2 Mix App provides real-time control and monitoring of all mixing and DSP functions of the e32 Personal Mixer. Each channel features Pan, Volume, customizable channel strip, Mute and Solo (each stackable), and 16 user programmable presets that allow quick access to favorite mixes.