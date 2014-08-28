Long Beach High School Rebuilds with Ashly after Sandy

Long Beach High School is situated on a barrier island on the southern side of New York’s Long Island where it received a terrific pounding from Hurricane Sandy in late October 2012. For more than a year afterward, student athletes had to pass the trashed and unusable athletic field as other rebuilding efforts took precedence. In addition to rebuilding the field itself, the school had to replace the field’s fatally damaged sound reinforcement system; the job would be large. Installed by Advance Sound of Farmingdale, NY, the new system centers on an Ashly ne24.24M modular processor and two Ashly ne8250 eight-channel amplifiers. Advance Sound installed a similar system at Long Beach Middle School prior to Hurricane Sandy, and that system weathered the fateful storm and remains functional to this day.

