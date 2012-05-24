NATO Politics, and the Future of Cinema

How could a fight over who pays for 3D glasses, in a movie theatre, be important? NATO is marshalling its troops– no I’m not talking about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization meeting in Chicago– that was a spouses’ shopping spree on the magnificent mile with little at stake. This is NATO– the National Association of Theatre Owners– where nothing less than the survival of the movies is at stake. As the writer points out, film distributors are trying to limit the time movies spend in theaters so they can be sold earlier on the home-video market– even as Hollywood studios look to 3D as a savior of the big-screen market.– David Keene

This is the article in Business Week:

http://www.businessweek.com/news/2012-05-17/sony-fights-with-cinemas-over-3-d-glasses-as-debut-nears