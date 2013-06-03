Women in AV Honors Kirsten Nelson with 2013 Mentor Award

Kirsten Nelson, Editor, Systems Contractor News and Healthcare AV, will be honored this year by the Women in AV (WAVE) at the NSCA/FSR Women in AV Reception.

The Reception will be held Wednesday, June 12 from 5-6:30 PM in the Coral Spring Room at the Peabody Hotel.

“Nelson has combined her passion for writing with her affinity for technology by working as the editor of Systems Contractor News (SCN) and Healthcare AV magazine,” said Nominee Erin Bolton, senior marketing executive in the AV industry. “In this role she has provided dynamic, inspired and informative content to the women of the AV industry for over 14 years. Through her stories, Kirsten features information, news analysis, and market-focused reporting on technology trends that impact women in the AV industry – always knowing that in her role she can leverage the media to help advise and guide the women of the AV industry.”

Vice president of sales worldwide at Listen Technologies, Cory Schaeffer, adds that Kirsten goes out of her way to cover the women who lead this industry.

“She’ll discover a new talent and feature them in SCN, and the coverage will not only nurture that new company, but it will also provide a new source of knowledge for her readers.”

“It is a real honor to be the recipient of WAVE’s 2013 Women in AV Mentor Award,” said Nelson. “Promoting the success and expertise of others is a central component to my work, and I am very fortunate to be surrounded by so many inspiring people in our industry every day. Sharing the stories of my fellow women, and opening our coverage to the stellar contributions of female leaders makes SCN and Healthcare AV better and more useful publications for our readers. There are many women executives, integrators, consultants, and writers with whom I worked since my earliest days at SCN in 1998, and to those women, and all the others whose work inspires our editorial coverage, I am thankful.”