PreSonus Offers Free Softube Saturation Knob for Studio One

PreSonus Studio One Producer 2.5 and Studio One Professional 2.5 users can now download a free copy of Softube's Saturation Knob plug-in.



The plug-in is provided in a Studio One Extension, and it is not necessary to create a Softube account or authorize the plug-in.

Saturation Knob is an easy-to-use, versatile way to add tape-saturation-like distortion to tracks, according to the company. The knob controls the amount of saturation, and you can switch between three different distortion characteristics. With the switch set to Neutral, the entire frequency spectrum of the sound gets distorted when you turn up the Saturation knob. Put it on Keep Low, and the saturation will mainly affect the lower part of the frequency spectrum, while the top end stays clear. With Keep High selected, the low end will retain its clear sound, and only the high-frequency components of the sound will get distorted.