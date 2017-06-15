Listen Technologies Adds to Sales Team

Listen Technologies announced that Peter Papageorge, vice president of sales and marketing, has expanded his role within the organization to focus on business development, as well as growth and account management of the new ListenTALK product line. Additionally, Listen Technologies has promoted Sam Nord to director of sales for North America.

This realignment of resources follows the conception and development of ListenTALK, Listen Technologies’ new mobile collaboration device that is set to ship this summer.

Papageorge will work to grow ListenTALK in Listen Technologies’ core channel and also open new channel opportunities. “I am thrilled to lead the charge with this revolutionary technology,” Papageorge said. “ListenTALK provides a new two-way communication solution and continues our goal of providing exceptional listening experiences with simple creative technology.”

Nord will manage Listen Technologies’ manufacturer representative firms and professional audiovisual (AV) channel and will support the company’s existing relationships, even as the company explores other markets and opportunities for ListenTALK. Nord¹s extensive history in AV integration and sales management will augment Listen Technologies’ support of its sales teams and technology partners.

“I am honored to take the reins of Listen Technologies’ professional AV channel at this extremely exciting time in our history,” Nord said. “I look forward to overseeing our continued growth in the professional AV space as we add new and innovative solutions to our industry-leading product lines.”

Papageorge and Nord, together with their teams, will continue to support the expansion of product solutions for Listen Technologies and its valued partners.

“As Listen Technologies continues to release new products and grows, it creates new opportunities within our organization,” said Maile Keone, chief revenue officer, Listen Technologies. “As proven leaders and strategists, Peter and Sam are critical to our success and we are excited to support them in their new roles.”