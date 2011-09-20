Mary Peavey Appointed to Arts Commission

Arts and education advocate and music-industry executive Mary Peavey is the newest appointee to the Mississippi Arts Commission’s Board of Commissioners.

Mary Peavey.

Mary Peavey is a native Mississippian who has dedicated her life to bridging creativity and commerce through arts and education. As president of Peavey Electronics Corporation, Peavey oversees the growth of one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of musical instruments and professional sound equipment — a global organization founded and headquartered in Meridian, MS, whose products impact the lives of millions every day.

“The creative spirit of Mississippi has inspired generations of musicians, writers and visual artists around the world,” said Peavey. “Throughout my life, I have been fortunate to see the positive impacts that Mississippi’s art makes in the lives of people from diverse backgrounds and cultures. I am eager to serve my state and help make the arts a bigger part of our lives and our children’s lives.”

An active and dedicated supporter of afterschool programs, Peavey helped make Mississippi the first state to offer the “Afterschool is Key” car tag. She is a Board Member of the national Afterschool Alliance, has served as an advocate for the National Arts Council, and continues to bring the arts to children through strategic partnerships, events and music education programs.

Peavey also plays an essential role in producing the annual “Mississippi GRAMMY Legacy Celebration,” which celebrates the fact that Mississippi has produced more GRAMMY Award winners and nominees per capita than any other state. The event features the Peavey Awards and was named “One of the Coolest Events on the Planet” by Vanity Fair in 2008.

"Mary Peavey truly loves Mississippi's unique arts and culture," said Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, who appointed Peavey. "Her family has contributed so much to our state’s musical heritage, making her a perfect fit for the Arts Commission."