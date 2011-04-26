DPI Launches M-Vision Cine 3D Projector

Digital Projection International is launching the active-3D enabled, 5,500 lumen M-Vision Cine 3D.
- The M-Vision Cine 3D.
- Equipped with the same DLP DarkChip technology featured in DPI's entire product line, the M-Vision Cine 3D delivers 3D imagery for screens up to 14 feet wide, and powerfully bright 2D imagery for screens 20-feet-plus. Both fixed and zoom lens options are available for the M-Vision Cine 3D, allowing for expanded installation flexibility.
- The M-Vision Cine 3D features a compact and quiet Cine chassis, 1080p resolution, broad source connectivity, and a straightforward user interface.
- Previously, large-format immersive 3D was achieved through DPI's three-chip Titan and Lightning series displays. Serving as a compliment to these existing 3D products, the M-Vision Cine 3D introduces a native 1080p, single-chip 3D display to commercial applications for a lower cost.