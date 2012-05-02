Mitsubishi WD720U and XD700U Portable Projectors

Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. has upgraded its high-brightness portable projector line with two new DLP models that offer flexibility, easy set-up, and a low operating cost, with a long-life lamp estimated to last up to 5000 hours under certain operating conditions, according to the company.

"We're offering our customers an upgrade path to our very successful 600 series of DLP projectors with the new 700 series," said Wayne Kozuki, product manager, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. "Among many other features, we now offer vertical lens shift and a suite of the latest input connections for even more flexibility."

The wide-resolution WD720U and XGA-resolution XD700U are designed for educators and business professionals who need a bright projector (up to 5000 lumens) that is easy to set up. With manual vertical lens shift, users can place either projector on top of a desk or table, make quick and simple adjustments, and project a high-quality image on a screen or light-colored wall - even in a brightly lit room.

Mitsubishi Electric's new projectors offer energy-efficient, user-selectable options for brightness; a standby mode which uses less than .05 watts of power under certain operating conditions; and an auto-off function that reduces needless power consumption. Each new projector offers HDMI support as well as easy set-up options for multiple video inputs. An RS232 serial connector and a built-in RJ45 input offer plug-and-play connectivity with third-party remote management products such as those made by Crestron and AMX.

Users do not even need a computer to connect to the projector; they can simply convert their presentations into .PTG files or into .JPEG images, save them on a USB flash drive, plug the flash drive into the USB port for computer-free connection and present directly from the projector. Wi-Fi support is also available for quick connection and operation (optional USB Wi-Fi device sold separately).