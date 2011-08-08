Verizon Satellite for IP Delivery

- Verizon is adding Mobile Satellite Solutions to its Private IP service suite, combining a highly reliable connection with portable satellite technology to provide services where traditional terrestrial services are unavailable, unreliable or expensive.
- By leveraging Verizon's multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) global private IP network, these satellite services provide Private IP customers with access to their private networks from virtually any place within the satellite coverage area.
- Mobile Satellite Solutions comprise any combination of auto deploy kits, communications trailers and an executive coach to provide dependable backup service and enhanced disaster recovery for customers looking for primary access, business continuity, digital signage, IPTV and content delivery.
- "With Verizon's 20-plus years of offering satellite services to business and government customers, we are well-equipped to provide the flexibility and coordination satellite projects require," said Nicola Morris, vice president of marketing and strategy for Verizon Business. "Our Mobile Satellite Solutions offer the powerful combination of satellite technology and Verizon's Private IP network."
- Using an MPLS-based virtual private network, Mobile Satellite Solutions offer the scalability and any-to-any connectivity of IP while providing a high level of security. With quick and easy implementation, Verizon can deliver these mobile satellite solutions virtually anywhere in the continental U.S. within 24 to 36 hours, depending on the specific configuration. The solutions provide the bandwidth, high availability, performance and quality of service required to meet today's complex business needs.
- Verizon has extensive experience in this field, having designed and implemented global satellite-based telecommunication services since 1992. Currently, the company provides connectivity to thousands of satellite terminals around the world that support a variety of industries and applications.
- The company has also used this mobile satellite technology to provide humanitarian services following a wide range of natural and manmade disasters including Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks, the Oklahoma City bombing, as well as a number of floods and wildfires. These mobile satellite solutions also have provided enhanced communication services to thousands of U.S. soldiers shortly before they were deployed to Iraq andAfghanistan.
