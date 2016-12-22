Legrand Joins Scientific Programs to Reduce Environmental Impact

Legrand North America has reaffirmed its commitment to fight climate change by joining the Scientific Based Targets program, and supporting Global Alliance for Energy Productivity.

The Science Based Targets program, which is supported by the WWF, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute, and the Carbon Disclosure Project, encourages companies to commit to specific targets for cutting their carbon dioxide emissions. Targets adopted by companies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are considered “science-based” if they are in line with the level of decarbonization required to keep global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial temperatures. Legrand proudly joins some 200 major global businesses in supporting Science Based Targets.

"As a manufacturer, we are acutely aware that energy efficiency is crucial to maintaining economic competitiveness and reducing carbon emissions," said John Selldorff, president and CEO, Legrand North and Central America. "We're proud to support the Science Based Targets program and we will be working toward achieving specific and practicable carbon reduction targets while encouraging our government and other businesses to keep pace."

The Global Alliance for Energy Productivity, an international initiative launched by the Alliance to Save Energy and Climateworks, has established the goal of doubling global energy productivity by 2030. The Global Alliance builds on the success of the Accelerate Energy Productivity 2030 initiative in the United States as well as ongoing energy productivity efforts around the world. Framing efficiency goals in terms of energy productivity promotes a better understanding of how efficient energy use contributes to these solutions. It enables decision-makers to set actionable agendas by connecting energy efficiency investments with positive economic outcomes.

By endorsing this goal, Legrand acknowledges the important role of the private sector in driving the deployment of the energy-efficient technologies and practices that will help the world get twice as much economic output from each unit of energy consumed. Legrand joins more than 100 other organizations that have endorsed the 2030 goal and it has committed to share its own success stories, while encouraging others companies to also endorse.

"We have supported the U.S. goal for energy productivity for several years now,” said Susan Rochford, VP, energy efficiency, sustainability, and public policy, Legrand North America. “Expanding our involvement to the global level underscores the deep commitment of our company to promoting the strong business case for an active and continuous energy management program and the many benefits, economic and environmental, that these efforts reap.”