VMP Collects Teddy Bears for Children Affected by Tornadoes

Video Mount Products, a provider of mounting solutions for the commercial, security, residential, and pro audio/video markets, has partnered with nearby Cub Scout Pack 129 in Centreville, MD to collect nearly 700 teddy bears for children affected by the recent rash of tornadoes that have devastated the Midwest.



“I told the Scouts that for every teddy bear we can collect for this charity, that’s a smile on a kids face that hasn’t had a lot to smile about recently,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products and a longtime member of the Boy Scouts of America. “Cub Scout Pack 129 did a great job collecting and VMP had the pleasure of helping them pack and ship them out.”

Cub Scout Pack 129 crated close to 700 stuffed animals—nearly 270 pounds wort—at VMP headquarters in Stevensville, MD. VMP donated the boxes and shipping to The Teddy Bear Brigade, which will be in charge of distributing the teddy bears to the kids in need throughout Oklahoma.