Prysm LPD in New Time Warner Cable Retail Store

Prysm has announced that the company’s Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology was selected by Time Warner Cable to create an engaging customer experience for the company’s new Staten Island, New York, retail store. The 16.6 ft x 6.25 ft Prysm display creates a unique in-store brand experience for Time Warner Cable by showcasing information and entertainment content from Time Warner Cable and partner networks.

“Working with Time Warner Cable on this project is a true testament to how innovative and beneficial the LPD platform truly is,” said Prysm’s VP of Global Sales, Dana Corey. “Prysm’s displays create high impact and selecting Prysm’s LPD technology for this project enables Time Warner Cable to illustrate for their customers, the company’s sustainable efforts, like never before.”

Prysm’s LPD technology creates seamless, vibrant displays that use a fraction of the energy required by alternative display platforms and significantly lower the environmental cost. The power saving features of Prysm’s LPD platform ultimately led to Time Warner Cable’s decision to use Prysm for its display. Plugging directly into a standard 110V outlet, the 16.6 ft x 6.25 ft video wall Prysm custom built for Time Warner Cable’s Staten Island store requires no additional heating, cooling or power supply equipment and consumes the same amount of energy as a household hairdryer.

“It was very important for us to work with a company like Prysm to help create a captivating in-store customer experience while minimizing any environmental impact,” said Chris Van Name, Time Warner Cable Regional Vice President of Sales & New Market Development. “Prysm’s video-wall creates a significant ‘wow’ factor for any customer visiting our store and enables us to showcase our technologies in TV, broadband Internet and digital phone in a brilliant and beautiful fashion.”

Compared to traditional LCD, LED, plasma and projection display technologies, the 16.6ft x 6.25 ft Prysm video wall uses up to 75% less energy and lowers production of greenhouse gases by 80%.

“For the past two years Show+Tell has been working with Time Warner Cable to help transform their payment centers into state-of-the-art retail stores. In Staten Island we produced an innovative and engaging array of digital displays and interactive kiosks that entertain, inform and enhance the customer experience. The quality and uniformity of the image, small seams and low power consumption of Prysm’s LPD were the winning combination for Time Warner Cable,” says Warren Levy, Executive VP at Show+Tell.