Laura Lawrence Named New Marketing Director of CCI Solutions

CCI Solutions has hired Laura Lawrence as marketing director. Lawrence’s experience will help to strengthen the company’s presence both as an online retailer as well as a systems integrator.

Lawrence’s marketing knowledge spans a number of industries over the past 19 years. Prior to joining CCI Solutions Lawrence ran her own full service marketing agency and worked for national retailer, Full Compass, as their marketing manager. Lawrence studied at UW-Whitewater where she earned a BA in Communications and an MBA in Marketing.

“I am very excited to be joining the team at CCI Solutions and making the move out to Washington,” said Lawrence. “CCI Solutions has a wonderful reputation as a leader in providing top tier products, technology and integration solutions to the House of Worship industry and I look forward to developing a successful department to enhance that growth.”

“We had been doing an exhaustive nationwide search to fill this position and the timing of Laura being referred to us was ideal,” stated co-president, Mark Bradley. “Laura came highly recommended from industry professionals and our vendor partners, and we are ecstatic to have her as a valued member of our team.”