Inside The LCCA Culinary Arts School Project

Learn more about dB Audio & Video's installation at the Lanier Charter Career Center in Gainesville, GA from the people who participated in the project:



Hailey Smith, Senior at Chestatee High School and Design 360 Intern at LCCA

Digital signage allows the design to come alive. It gives you more options to be creative with movement and colors. It challenges me to think beyond static design on paper or t-shirts. I also like how the TVs are published and get noticed, so my work is appreciated and useful. I feel like I am learning some valuable design skills.

Karen Mefford, Senior Marketing Manager, Milestone AV Technologies



Chief is proud to participate in a such an innovative project as the LCCA Culinary Arts School. The broad range of AV equipment shows the breadth of technology that’s integrated in the project, and is a unique showcase of the work done by DB Audio and Video.

Mike DeFreece, CTS, Regional Manager, Southeast, Biamp Systems

It has been great to be a part of such an amazing project that will impact children’s lives in such a positive way. dB Audio and Video utilized technology to enhance the educational experience of each of the students, and also to make the educators’ responsibilities easier. With the use of the Biamp AudiaFLEX processors, dB Audio and Video was able to locate the audio processors in various locations across the building, yet network them together so that they truly act as one integrated system. The Biamp AudiaFLEX system is used to provide microphone and source mixing in several rooms, provide independent selection and control of background music to each area of the school , plus provide all speaker equalization and processing for the facility. In addition to all that, the faculty is able to page into any public or private areas of the campus through the phone system. The control of the audio system can be handled by the third-party control system, various remotes located in the rooms, or by using a networked PC connected to the system.

Melissa Vandiver, CTS, Regional Sales Manager, Crestron South



The opportunity to support our community and play an integral part in this unique and technology rich teaching environment is exciting. Crestron technology is the cornerstone of the systems. Audio video and lighting systems are interconnected utilizing cutting edge DigitalMedia digital infrastructure and simple end user interfaces.

Sami Serrag, Freed Sales

This project was presented to us by the good folks at DB Audio Video as a new construction educational building with the need to be as “green” as possible and the need for a solid theatrical and presentation-geared lighting system. As a rep for Elation and American DJ I knew we had a large assortment of LED lights that give the following 4 key “green” advantages of a more traditional par can system:

• LED’s use a fraction of the power draw of the incandescent to achieve the same light output lowering the power used to run the system and thus saving energy and power costs.

•LED’s have a much more efficient power to light ratio and thus produce much lower heat output making them a “colder” technology thus lowering the HVAC costs for keeping the room cool.

• The LED’s last at least 50,000 hours compared to 2-3,000 hours of a traditional bulb and thus require less maintenance time and costs to keep the system on

• The LED’s are capable of a producing a large variety of colors from one fixture and thus the system needs less lights and less costs to install and run.

The system of American DJ Pro Par 56 RGB’s, Pro Par 56 CWWW’s, and the Elation 100WWLED Fresnels provide a very bright and even stage wash to brighten the presentation area. This gives the cameras installed in the room the high lumens it needs to produce a crisp and lifelike image for video. Numerous people have already mentioned how much better the camera feed from LCCA looks than any other in all the 43 systems around the county. The only difference in the conferencing systems in the lights. Also the system was installed using Elation’s wireless DMX system giving a cleaner look and less need to cut holes in the ceilings or walls to hide DMX cables.

In presentation modes, the lights automated to scenes in the Elation Compulive software are activated based on what the presenter presses on the Crestron wireless touch screen. When they have larger board meetings or events with live music, they have full control via the computer software or the lighting console. This gives the users of the room a variety of options from a white wash look for the video cameras all the way to an exciting dance floor environment for parties and receptions as well as everything in between.

Elation and American DJ have been leading the theatrical stage lighting industry in affordable and high quality LED’s for many years now and are very excited to have our products chosen for their green advantages and overall quality and price for this cutting edge building. It’s clear that LED’s have become widely accepted for theatrical lighting systems and we look forward to the coming months and years as we gain more momentum in selling LED’s for all of the conventional overhead and classroom lighting as well. You can join our mailing list at the websites below to receive monthly updates from these companies as they continue to introduce new products to the light the way into the 21st century of LED lighting.