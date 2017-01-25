L-Acoustics Appoints Jeff Rocha to Head Market Development for North America

L-Acoustics has appointed industry veteran Jeff Rocha as head of market development for North America. Reporting directly to L-Acoustics chief executive officer Laurent Vaissié, Rocha’s will work to analyze and develop market strategies for L-Acoustics products in the North American market, collaborating across the applications, marketing, and sales functions for implementation.



Rocha joins L-Acoustics following more than 20 years driving product development and strategy at Eastern Acoustics Works (EAW). His various leadership positions in engineering and management there include five years as president and managing director of EAW, and most recently, EVP of strategy and business development.

“Jeff’s extensive experience at key posts in the industry brings a unique and fresh perspective to lead our market development strategy. His combination of technical expertise, industry knowledge, and business acumen will be a great asset for L-Acoustics,” said Vaissié. “Jeff is a natural leader and genuine team player whose values fit perfectly with L-Acoustics’ culture of premium performance and level-headed business development. Welcoming Jeff to this newly created position will contribute to securing our leadership position in North America and around the world.”