Kramer Releases New VIA Product, Software

- Kramer is set for three new VIA releases: VIA PAD, an instant-present USB touch device; VIA Site Management, an IT software solution for VIA administrators; and powerful collaboration software enhancements for VIA Collage and VIA Connect PRO.
- “We are extremely excited to build on the market splash we’ve made in the past year with our VIA wireless collaboration solutions,” said Neta Lempert, VP digital business development at Kramer. “With this new release, we believe VIA will continue to lead the way in the collaboration space.”
- VIA Collage is Kramer’s award-winning wireless BYOD meeting solution for any size meeting space. VIA Connect PRO offers wireless BYOD solutions for True-Collaboration in mid-sized meeting rooms and huddle spaces.
- Now, VIA Site Management (VSM) has been added to the VIA family of solutions. VIA Site Management is an IT software solution that lets administrators view and manage multiple VIA rooms within the same network. Administrators can remotely monitor each device, configure and manage software updates, check each device’s status, perform resets, and more.
- “VIA Site Management brings together the whole picture in a very user-friendly way and keeps everything running smoothly,” said Lempert.
- VIA PAD, Kramer’s new external USB touch device for Mac and PC, lets VIA Collage and VIA Connect PRO users present on the main display with a touch of a finger. Users can also present content by pressing “Step-in” inside the VIA app.
- Kramer’s VIA v1.7 software update introduces 4K/UHD output for VIA Collage. VIA Collage users can present 4K/UHD content with compatible 4K/UHD displays.
- True iOS mirroring has been added to VIA Connect PRO. Now with both VIA Collage and VIA Connect PRO, iOS users can instantly present their screen on the main display.
- VIA v1.7 includes instant file sharing with any iOS or Android device and a “Do Not Disturb” mode. Do Not Disturb mode lets someone who is presenting keep another participant from stepping in to present.
- The update also includes expanded multi-language support for both VIA Collage and VIA Connect PRO. In addition to English, German, and Russian, VIA solutions now support Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and Polish.