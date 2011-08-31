FiberPlex Expands With Acquisition

- Annapolis Junction, MD—FiberPlex Technologies, LLC has acquired FiberPlex Incorporated based in Annapolis Junction, MD, including the LightViper and Shadow brands.
- Established in 1987, FiberPlex Incorporated was founded by engineers who had a vision of future communications and understood its value to government and civilian security. In 2004, spearheaded by Buddy Oliver, the company introduced the LightViper brand of products bringing its extensive knowledge and expertise into the Pro Audio market.
- FiberPlex Technologies, LLC was formed by Buddy Oliver and Cynthia Oliver Peters in July 2011 for the purpose of acquiring the assets and operations of FiberPlex, Inc. With more than 20 years of experience in the electronic manufacturing industry and federal contracting, Buddy is fully equipped to lead FiberPlex Technologies, LLC to an exciting and prosperous future.
- Peters has extensive training and experience in organizational change management and executive coaching. With a background in accounting, Peters has owned and operated several businesses over the past 25 years and has served on boards of directors and committees for several organizations.
- This fusion of new dynamic leadership and revitalized capital with a brand, products and reputation built over 24 years will create a strong foundation for growth both domestically as well as internationally. FiberPlex Technologies, LLC will continue the commitment to the U.S. economy by keeping all of its jobs and manufacturing in the USA.