Que Audio Re-Brands Da-Cappo Microphones

Que Audio has announced the re-branding and re-packaging of its Da-Cappo line of water-resistant head and body-worn micro microphones and accessories under the Que Audio Performance Series line.
- The mics and accessories will be distributed to authorized U.S. retailers through Que Audio Inc.
- The line includes the award winning DA12 Single Ear Head-Worn Microphone, the DA04 Lavalier Micro Microphone, the DA15 Single Ear Head-Worn Microphone with In-Ear Monitor Piece, and all related accessories.
- “It just made sense,” said Paul Heaton, managing director, Que Audio. “Re-branding the Da-Cappo product line under the Que Audio Performance Series and combining it with our existing Solution Series line of microphone kits gives Que a family of product that shares a unified range of adaptors, cables, and components, and in doing so, we consolidated efforts in many areas including distribution, R&D, manufacturing, and marketing, enabling the newly packaged Performance Series product to hit the streets at a new lower price.”