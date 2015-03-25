Juice Goose Signs Audio Pros as Northeast Rep

Juice Goose products are now represented in New England and Upstate New York by Audio Pros.

Audio Pros is a manufacturers representative firm based in Charlton, MA, serving the six New England states, as well as upstate New York.

The firm is headed by Rick Swensen, an industry veteran with more than 20 years experience in the professional audio/music retail industry. Effort and ability have earned Audio Pros and Swensen numerous sales achievement, marketing, and rep of the year awards. The Audio Pros crew includes account managers Rob Howitt and Alex Shillo and office manager Vickie Harwood.

In 1983, Juice Goose began manufacturing power conditioning products for the AV industry. Innovation continues today with a broad range of power management products, including power sequencers, web based power control units, and UPSs.