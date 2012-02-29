Verrex Holds Houston Open House

Mountainside, NJ--Verrex will hold an open house at its Houston-based southwest U.S. headquarters on May 4, 2012 to celebrate the company’s continued expansion in the region.

Key manufactures, including Christie Digital, will participate in a technology showcase during the event. Senior members of the Verrex team will include president and CEO, Thomas Berry, Jr., and southwest executive director, Steve Peters.

"The addition of Houston to the list of key corporate hubs Verrex serves will benefit a number of global clients," said Peters. "Adapting our footprint to match the enterprise needs of markets such as oil and gas, finance and banking, chemicals, healthcare, and many other sectors, is why Verrex expanded into the region. We look forward to opening our newly designed office to clients, partners and those not yet familiar with Verrex during out first annual Houston open house and technology showcase."