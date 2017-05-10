JBL by HARMAN Fuels Elton John’s Annual Academy Awards Party

Audio rental company Mastermind Production Group Inc. was hired to provide live sound reinforcement for Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards, which featured a live performance from rock-funk band St. Paul & The Broken Bones in the main tent.



With space at a premium, Mastermind needed to deploy a compact sound system that could meet strict weight and size restrictions, while delivering plenty of output and the highest quality sound. Mastermind didn’t know who the talent would be until a couple of weeks before the event, so they also needed a system that could handle any type of performance. In order to achieve these goals, Mastermind selected a JBL VTX V20 rig for its compact footprint, versatile performance and transparent sound quality.

“The VTX system is easy to deploy and the sound is clean, full and punchy,” said Chad Griswold, owner of Mastermind Production Group Inc. “At 88 pounds per box, we were able to hang enough V20 loudspeakers to achieve the performance and output of a much larger rig. The rig sounded great out of the box and we were confident the system could handle any type of performance. We were told it was the best rig they’d ever had at the event.”