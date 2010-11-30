Planar Video Wall High-Traffic Public Spaces

- Planar Systems, Inc. has introded an LCD video wall specifically able to meet all the requirements of high-traffic public venues. Today, Planar announced the Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System with next-generation EasyAxis™ Mounting System which measures a mere 3.6 inches in total depth, surpassing the stringent Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirement for protruding objects of less than 4 inches. Planar is the only video wall supplier in the world to meet this important safety legislation, exemplifying its commitment to innovation and leadership. When combined with the proprietary ERO™ (Extended Ruggedness and Optics™) bonded front glass and smooth touch surface, Clarity Matrix provides a unique level of ruggedness and ambient light rejection optimized for the rigors of high-traffic spaces.
- “With our extensive experience in video wall deployments and with the success of the Clarity Matrix™, we understood the need for display solutions that can be installed without lengthy, expensive and time consuming building and design modifications,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing for Planar Systems. “The newly ADA compliant Clarity Matrix with its proprietary, ultra-slim EasyAxis Mounting System and ERO protective glass delivers exceptional performance, reliability, and a suite of features that are exclusive to our architecture.”
- According to the company, Planar channel partners are now able to compete for valuable business in airports, transit centers, retails stores, museums, sports venues and government buildings with a product offering that is truly unique. “Clarity Matrix with its Easy Axis Mounting System is a great product for us because we do a lot of work in public spaces like airports and retail stores,” said David Thibeau, president of Mtek Kiosk, Inc., a Planar Systems integration partner. “With a system that we can now install on a wall without having recess it, we finally have the digital display videowall solution that eliminates construction that is both costly and disruptive and supports an emerging class of interactive applications that end users will soon be deploying.”
- Clarity Matrix is available for purchase through Planar’s worldwide network of authorized digital signage and control room resellers. For more information:
- www.planardigitalsignage.comor www.planarcontrolroom.com
