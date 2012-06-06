JVC Releases VN-H57 Series Security Cameras

JVC Professional Products Company, a division of JVC Americas Corp., has released its new VN-H57 Series of IP-based security cameras.
- The new cameras feature True Day/Night performance and Super LoLux HD technology for color reproduction even in low light. Embedded Clear Logic Video Intelligence (C.L.V.I.) image processing provides wide dynamic performance, back light compensation, edge enhancement, and anti-fog capabilities.
- There are four models in the series: the VN-H57U box camera, VN-H257U vandal-resistant indoor mini dome camera, VN-H157WPU outdoor (IP66) bullet camera, and VN-H257VPU outdoor (IP66) vandal-proof dome camera. Considered the Advanced Line of Super LoLux HD cameras, the new models feature built-in intelligent audio detection as well as motion detection, active tampering alarm, auto focus, and bi-directional audio.
- “Our new line of high-end Super LoLux cameras delivers the superior image quality that JVC is known for with True Day/Night performance, and offers a variety of form factors to suit any surveillance application,” said Ian Scott, vice president, JVC Security Group. “Plus, with H.264 High Profile, our customers get the bandwidth and storage efficiencies that other manufacturers can’t deliver with H.264 Baseline or Main Profile compression schemes.”
- All Super LoLux HD cameras offer multi-codec support, including M-JPEG, MPEG-4, and H.264 High Profile, and can output a dual stream of M-JPEG and H.264 simultaneously. JVC’s H.264 High Profile DSP maintains precise image quality and offers up to 50 percent better compression efficiency than H.264 Baseline Profile or H.264 Main Profile.
- Each camera in the VN-H57 Series includes a 1/3-inch Super LoLux CMOS imager that delivers 1080p full HD 2.2MP at up to 30fps – and can produce rich color images in light as low as 0.15 luxe, according to the company. The VN-H57U, which does not include an integrated lens, offers remote and auto back focus, while the other models offer remote and auto focus, as well as JVC’s exclusive fine focus adjustment technology.
- Other features include SD card recording, privacy mask, 3D noise reduction, alarm in/out, and a choice of power over Ethernet (PoE) or AC24V. The cameras also support ONVIF and PSIA standards for network cameras, as well as a wide variety of leading video management software (VMS) platforms, including Milestone Xprotect.
- All VN-H57 Series cameras include a three-year warranty. Suggested list prices are: VN-H57U, $850 (less lens); VN-H257U, $899; VN-H157WPU, $1,299; and VN-H257VPU, $1,299.