James Cioffi of Boulevard Pro Dies at 60

James Cioffi passed away suddenly on December 24 at the age of 60. A leader in the professional audio/contracting industry, he co-owned Boulevard Pro of Lyndhurst, NJ, a tour sound/sound reinforcement company along with twin brother, Anthony.

James Cioffi

Cioffi was a hardworking, well-liked systems contractor who had many friends within the industry, both customers and manufacturers alike, and installed numerous sound systems in houses of worship, theaters, restaurants, and educational facilities.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of James Cioffi,” said Bob Quinones, district regional manager, Yamaha Professional Audio. “James was a business collaborator and partner, a very dear friend, and like a brother to me.”

Cioffi’s company recently joined forces with Carroll Musical Instrument Rentals to create East Coast Entertainment Group, providing full-service backline and audio rentals, seven modern production/rehearsal studios, storage, and production management services.

Cioffi is survived by his children Brian, Christopher, and Lauren; his granddaughter Sophia; sister Irene Whitfield; brother Anthony; and girlfriend Kate Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.