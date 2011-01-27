KCCC Taps Noventri

- Kansas City Convention Center (KCCC), located in Kansas City, MO, has chosen Noventri as their digital signage provider, for wayfinding solutions and digital menu boards for their Aramark managed eateries throughout the center.
- Noventri will provide the convention center with 28 Noventri Eco-Series SF-100e digital signage players as well as Noventri Suite and Noventri Server digital signage software. Content will be displayed on twenty-eight 42-inch commercial grade LCD screens provided by Noventri.
- Noventri will provide all digital signage content for both the wayfinding screens and menu boards at Quiznos and various Aramark brands such as Crisp Garden, Cucina Rosso and more.
- The Eco-Series SF-100e is a ‘green’, non-PC-based digital signage player manufactured by Noventri. Using less than four watts of power per screen keeps energy consumption minimal and since it is a non-PC technology, it requires no maintenance, is easy to install and eliminates excessive wires, unsightly boxes and ventilation worries.
