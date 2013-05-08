Verrex Expands Houston Team with Key AV Project Manager

Verrex, a global design-build integrator and managed services provider of conferencing, collaboration and presentation technologies, announced that David Wuensche, CTS, has joined as project manager for the Southwest USA and Latin America regions.



Wuensche will be accountable for executing projects in-line with client expectations and scope, utilizing tools such as project milestones, project-based cost accounting and progress reports. As a Verrex project manager, he is a client’s single point of contact for progress and delivery. Wuensche reports directly to Verrex director of project management, Jaime Callejo.

"A project is a fluid thing with challenges possible at every stage,” said Callejo. “David is the type of exceptional project manager that can anticipate challenges as much as possible and implement solutions quickly and effectively to stay on schedule. He is a respected member of Houston’s AV community, recognized by clients and trades as a skilled communicator and technical advisor. We are very pleased to have him on our team.”

Wuensche joins Verrex with over 20 years of experience in the management of people and projects. A 14-year tenure at JPMorgan Chase Bank (Houston, TX) provided broad experience in several disciplines, most recently including Anti-Money Laundering data compliance reviews for client records. For the majority of his career at JPMC, Wuensche led the Business Resiliency efforts for the bank’s Global Technology Infrastructure Field Operations team in the western half of the continental United States. He also spent 14 years as the Network & Audiovisual Systems Specialist and Business Manager at COMMSTAR (Magnolia, TX), specializing in integration and automation projects for custom homes and houses of worship in the greater Houston metro. Wuensche holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Physics/Industrial Management from Abilene Christian University (Abilene, TX) and has received Business Continuity Planner training from the Disaster Recovery Institute (New York, NY), as well as Project Management Professional (PMP) training from the Project Management Institute. He has also earned the CTS designation from InfoComm International and is a Crestron Control Systems Programmer.

“Understanding and managing client expectations is key to successful AV projects,” added Wuensche. “This means continuous communication not only with the client but with all other trades so scope of responsibility is clear, the project runs smoothly and the end result meets the utmost degree of scrutiny. I am enjoying working with all Verrex teams dedicated to such a high level of performance.”