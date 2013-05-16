Matrox Maevex 5100 Series Encoders and Decoders

- Matrox Graphics Inc. will feature the new Matrox Maevex 5100 Series video distribution over IP encoders and decoders at InfoComm 2013 in booth 4759.
- The Maevex products extend full-HD-quality 1080p60 video and audio over standard IP networks, with minimal bandwidth consumption, at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.
- The Maevex encoder captures video and audio from a host PC or another media source and seamlessly extends the signals to one or more Maevex decoders via standard networking equipment-switches, routers, CATx cabling. The H.264 encode/decode platform delivers excellent-quality video extension over standard LAN connectivity at user-defined low bit rates for minimal network bandwidth consumption. Matrox PowerStream software application is used to remotely discover, manage and adjust the Maevex network and lets administrators conveniently define multiple stream parameters and balance network bandwidth consumption.
- Maevex solutions are used to drive dynamic digital signage in such environments as retail, restaurant, transportation, banking and healthcare. They are also used to distribute high-quality video in academic, medical, training, collaborative video wall and control room settings.