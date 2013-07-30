Trident Case Partners with Arkon to Provide Mobile Device Protection

Trident Case, a California-based manufacturer of mobile device cases, has partnered with Arkon, maker of a variety of need-specific device mounts, to provide more than 25 mounts that can be configured with Trident’s Kraken A.M.S. Series cases.
Trident Case and Arkon's Mobile Device Protection and Mounting Solutions
- When combined, the cases and mounts provide superior protection and placement options to fit any need from active outdoor lifestyles to construction sites and warehouses to police cars and classrooms.
- “Our toughest mobile device cases can now be purchased with a variety of strong, need-specific mounts," said vice president, marketing, Trident, Erin Luzzi. "These mounts are available through Trident exclusively, and they are custom configured to work optimally with our Kraken A.M.S. Series cases with the available smartphone and tablet adapters. Now retailers and consumers can purchase everything they need to secure and protect their devices from one source and be sure that they are getting the ideal solution for every situation.”
- According to Luzzi, the Trident-compatible Arkon mounts are designed to provide optimal mobile device viewing and placement in any setting. The mounts range from temporary to permanent, with a solution available for most surface types.
- Trident’s Kraken A.M.S. Series are custom built to work with a variety of need-specific Arkon mounts. The Kraken A.M.S. Series is Trident’s most rugged line, independently tested to withstand rain, dust, drops onto concrete, and intense vibrations, and meets the Military Standard MIL-STD-810F.
- With solutions for smartphones and tablets from Apple, Blackberry, HTC, Motorola, and Samsung, this partnership addresses a wide range of consumers. The compatible Arkon mounts include eight suction-based windshield and surface mounts, 10 vehicle mounts that connect to either cup holders, seat rails, air vents, headrests, lighter sockets, or sun visors, two rail mounts for bicycles, hand trucks, or carts, four clamp mounts for removable solutions like desks and workstations, and three drill base mounts that provide a more permanent solution for wall or under-cabinet mounting.
- Arkon Resources is a manufacturer and global supplier of car, home, and office mobile mounting solutions designed for use with tablet computers, smartphones, cameras, portable GPS, satellite radios, and other portable devices.
- Each Trident case is available in a minimum of five colors and is constructed using bio-enhanced plastic that is biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable.