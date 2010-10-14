Wireless Ronin for Mooyah Burgers & Fries

- Wireless Ronin Technologies, Inc., the Minneapolis-based digital signage provider, announced today that their digital signage solution has been selected by Mooyah Burgers & Fries.
- Mooyah, a fast casual establishment, was ranked #1 in the FastCasual.com 2009 Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In everything that Mooyah does, they search for what they call the "wow factor." Mooyah selected Wireless Ronin because it understood the restaurant's unique and creative atmosphere while offering a highly scalable and reliable solution. Mooyah plans to implement Wireless Ronin RoninCast(R) promotional board systems in all of Mooyah's other restaurants due to the success of the three systems now in place.
- Wireless Ronin will provide Mooyah with hardware, RoninCast software, 24/7/365 support through its Network Operations Center (NOC) and content development. Wireless Ronin's content engineering team will work closely with the Mooyah marketing team to create content that best fits the unique in-store Mooyah experience and environment. Mooyah will manage the network from its corporate headquarters to frequently update the promotional boards with fresh content to feature key messages about Mooyah and the Mooyah brand.
- "The Mooyah implementation represents everything that digital signage is designed to accomplish," says Scott Koller, president and COO of Wireless Ronin. "Capitalizing on the eye-appealing customer experience that digital signage offers is a perfect fit for a fast-growing organization like Mooyah. The RoninCast digital signage system increases Mooyah's differentiation in the very competitive fast casual space and provides a highly scalable system as Mooyah continues to grow."
- About Mooyah Burgers & Fries: For more information please visit please visit:www.mooyah.com
- Wireless Ronin Technologies (www.wirelessronin.com) has developed RoninCast(R) software as a complete solution designed to address the evolving digital signage marketplace. RoninCast software enables clients to manage digital signage networks from one central location and provides turnkey solutions in the digital signage marketplace. The RoninCast software suite facilitates customized distribution with network management, playlist creation and scheduling, and database integration. Wireless Ronin offers an array of services to support RoninCast software including consulting, creative development, project management, installation, and training.
