Premier Mounts HD Modular Video Walls

- Anaheim, CA--At InfoComm 2012, Premier Mounts will showcase its line of video walls for high definition displays.
- Precision design video wall mounts from Premier Mounts are intended to accommodate the user. The fundamental key design is modularity, according to the company, allowing the user to choose the most beneficial configuration for the specified location, resulting in accelerated installation.
- The Christie MicroTiles mounting system, MTM-6060, yields precise, vital components allowing for quick installation and easy transfer from a more permanent wall mount setting to a mobile cart or stand. Mobile video wall setups include cart and stand configurations that serve as temporary installation choices and easily change location as needed. Rapid setup, maneuverability, and ceiling suspended options define key characteristics of these video wall configurations which include: MVWS-2x2-4655, MVWS-3x3-46, MVWS-3x3-55 modular video wall stands and MVWC-2x2 mobile video wall cart.
- "All of our video wall configurations allow easy access to individual displays, regardless of the size of the matrix, for full display serviceability," stated Tom Noack, marketing manager at Premier Mounts. "They also include a flexible, modular design for customized configurations to fit specific project needs."